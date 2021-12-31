SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane announced today they will be extending the temporary emergency shelter at the Convention Center through Jan. 9.
Initially opened on Dec. 26 in partnership with the Public Facilities District and The Guardians Foundation, the 24-hour, low-barrier shelter was activated as part of the City's emergency sheltering plan in response to the arctic storm. Additionally, enhancements have been carried out to the permanent shelter system, including adding transportation options to and between shelters and increasing capacity in existing spaces.
"Extending for an additional week keeps our most at-risk community members out of the elements and monitored for illness while additional permanent enhancements are put in place," Mayor Nadine Woodward said. "This has been a community effort that has seen tremendous support over the holidays."
In addition to providing donations of blankets, non-perishable food, socks, hats, gloves, hand warmers, and undergarments through the Cannon Street Shelter at 527 S. Cannon St., the City plans to offer two additional COVID testing days at the center this week. The Spokane Regional Health District has also planned a vaccine clinic on site.
The Convention Center has seen the strongest usage around 2 a.m. daily, with the largest number of 301 people coming early today. Attendance has hovered consistently around 150 people. The shelter is co-ed, allows animals, and provides three meals daily. It is now scheduled to close on Jan. 9 at 8 a.m.
According to the City's release, "Operation of the temporary drop-in center is projected to cost $200,000 per week. Financial accountability measures are in place to monitor costs and overall impact to the sheltering system. Space was initially planned for 150 people and scaled to meet peak and social distancing requirements."
For homeless and vulnerable people who have not wanted to make use of the shelter, the Spokane Fire Department has and will continue to make wellness checks throughout the community to those exposed to the weather. Bus passes have also been handed out to individuals to help them get to shelters.