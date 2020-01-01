New year, new requirements: Washington residents are no longer required to get an emissions check to renew vehicle registrations.
Technologic advancements to both vehicles and fuel have already led to significant reductions in car-related air pollution, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology, which experts believe are adequate enough to get rid of the emissions tests altogether.
“When we began the emission check program back in 1982, air pollution from carbon monoxide and ozone was a serious concern in many of our biggest cities,” said Kathy Taylor, manager of the Air Quality program for the Washington Department of Ecology, which oversees the emission check program. “Today, new cars are much, much cleaner than in decades past, which means we can continue to improve our state’s air quality without these regular tests.”
Two local emission testing station will close: 920 N Hamilton Street in Spokane and 16309 E Marietta in Spokane Valley.
Apartments and retail stores will potentially replace the Spokane location. A company led by former Gonzaga basketball and Utah Jazz legend John Stockton filed business plans with the city of Spokane, paying $2.9 million for the property with plans for a four-story building and parking garage.
Even without a testing requirement, it remains illegal in Washington to drive a vehicle with modified emissions controls, and drivers can be ticketed if their vehicle smokes or poses a threat to public health.
Car owners who are scheduled to have their emissions tested in 2019 still need to get a final test in order to renew their tabs this month.
For registrations expiring in 2019, vehicle models from 1995 to 2008 will still need an emissions test in order to renew, excluding motorcycles, Toyota Priuses, Honda Insights, and vehicles over 25 years old.
