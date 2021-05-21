When you look at 3-year-old Emmett Cote, the first thing you notice is how he is really, really ridiculously adorable.
"He's really cute," his mom Clariese agreed. "He's darn cute."
While perhaps Clariese is a little biased, that doesn't mean she's wrong as Emmett is also a professional model as he served as the poster child for Joya's Penny Drive last year.
"He was on the billboards all over town and people would recognize him," his mom recalled with a huge smile.
However, modeling career aside, Emmett is also an alum of Joya.
"We knew at birth that we would need support. We didn't know the extent," Clariese said. "When Emmett was about seven months old, we realized we needed help."
While Clariese said Emmett doesn't have an official diagnosis, he has what are called "global delays" and at a very young age, Emmett needed help with pretty much everything.
"Physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech, feeding therapy, the whole shebang," Clariese said. "His mind is really sharp and he understands everything, but his body has a lot of catching up to do."
So at seven months old, Emmett was introduced to Joya.
"He had his evaluation right away and within a week he started services," Clariese said. "It was just a miracle."
A miracle that has allowed Emmett to grow by leaps and bounds - literally. Emmett started crawling a bit late at 18 months, but now at the age of three, Emmett runs.
"He runs like Phoebe from Friends... but he still runs. It's pretty rad," Clariese said.
That "Phoebe running" was made possible after years of going to Joya, and although Emmett has aged out of the program, that doesn't mean he's done because now he's taking on a new challenge by working with various therapy students from local universities.
"Our kids are obviously so important to us and we want them to know how to help them," Clariese said about Emmett's role in helping the college students. "How do you work with a three-and-a-half-year-old who's not feeling it this day and how do you encourage him and bring him back?"
Under his "tutelage", Emmett will help the next generation of therapists so that they can in turn help other kids just like him.
Which is why events like Joya's Penny Drive are so important.
"The pennies. It gives our kids a chance," Clariese said.
However, as Clariese can attest, Joya doesn't just help their kids, they also help the families who wade into unfamiliar waters when they first walk through the door.
"They embrace you. They encourage you and I can't thank them enough for loving my child, loving me and supporting my family," Clariese said. "I'm a rock star mom. I work really hard and he is my full-time job. They (Joya) taught me how to help my son."
As Emmett works to return that level of support to the college students coming through Joya, he's also there to encourage those kids who are going through the same therapy he did and show them that progress is possible.
"He shines. That's the best way to put it," Clariese said.
Emmett Cote is a lot of things. He's adorable, he's a professional model, he's now a teacher of sorts, but he'll always be a Joya kid.
"Oh we're never leaving," Clariese laughed. "They can't get rid of us. Are you kidding?"