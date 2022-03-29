The DEA says drug trafficking has moved online, onto social media and e-commerce platforms, accessible to anyone with a smartphone. With the shifting platform comes a shift in language. Or rather, a shift away from language and towards emojis.
A guide from the DEA showcases some common emojis used in illegal drug sales. They warn that many drugs distributed in these sales are fake and often laced with deadly fentanyl or methamphetamine, furthering the deadly epidemic and endangering lives. Parents, caregivers, educators, and other influencers are encouraged to use this information to help spread awareness of the trend and help keep people, especially children, safe.