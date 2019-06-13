Comedian Jon Stewart, who testified before Congress on the 9-11 Victim Compensation Fund on Tuesday, was given the turnout jacket of a firefighter who died from 9/11-related cancer.
The late Ray Pfeifer served more than 27-years with the FDNY and was at the World Trade Center after the building collapsed on September 11, 2001.
He worked for months on the toxic pile at ground zero. Retired FDNY firefighter Kenny Specht presented the turnout to a tearful Stewart who has been an advocate for 9-11 first responders and survivors.
Several FDNY firefighters also signed the jacket before it was given to the comedian.
Stewart said he didn't deserve the gift, adding that he would treasure it like he treasured his friendship with Pfeifer.