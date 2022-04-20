SPOKANE, Wash. - Dozens of VA medical centers across more than 20 states are facing the possibility of either closing, or major restructuring.
While a new center is set to open in western Washington, part of the Mann Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane could potentially be closing. It would likely take months to years for any proposed changes to happen, if they happen at all. But employees worry they'll come sooner and without much warning.
"There are a lot of veterans here that depend on the VA hospital," Evelyn Burgos, an In-Patient staff member and veteran said.
Burgos has worked for the Mann Grandstaff VA Medical Center as a RN for more than 20 years. She is also a veteran who has used its services.
"I've seen the VA hospital going from a full-blown hospital, 45 beds to now barely 16. And they continue to close things, cut services," she said.
And there may be more cuts... she first heard about possible changes to her unit last week.
"Our manager approached us and told us that there were some things coming down the pipeline and there was going to be some changes," she said.
With no real information besides a possibility of closing the in-patient medical and surgical unit. That is until some clarity, Tuesday.
"We had a meeting with our director and that's where it seems to be heading. Cutting services for the veterans," she said.
The timetable is unclear, but other staff members say they've been told 6 months.
The U.S Department of Veteran's Affairs released a statement:
"There are no immediate changes to inpatient services scheduled to occur at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center. Any potential changes to VA's health care infrastructure as outlined in the recommendations submitted to the AIR Commission may be several years away and are dependent on Commission, Presidential, and Congressional decisions, as well as robust stakeholder engagement and planning. In the long run, AIR recommendations could impact VHA facilities and staff, but it's too early to know exactly what or where those impacts might be. As healthcare delivery is dynamic in any setting, operational healthcare services that warrant change will follow the usual process regarding clinical restructuring and vetting of such proposals."
The confusion stems from a recent report by the VA, with recommendations for different VA medical centers across the U.S.
The document says patient demand for inpatient and surgical services is incredibly low at Mann Grandstaff, to the point where the VA hospital could discontinue them.
But Burgos said the recommendation is based on an analysis from 5 years ago and doesn't represent what they do now.
"That information that they got is skewed," she said.
Burgos represents more than a dozen of other inpatient staff who wish to remain anonymous, but all say this is the worst possible scenario.
"How many people are going to lose their jobs too," she said.
The recommendation said the VA should partner with local hospitals and clinics to treat veterans.
But veterans, like Burgos say that'll be a problem in itself.
"2019 around my birthday, I got diagnosed with cancer, I can tell you that my care, my team they were amazing," she said.
Tana: What kind of impact would that of had if their impatient services were closed down when you needed them? What would that have meant for you?
"I would've had to wait for a bed in a hospital if I were to be hospitalized I would have to wait and run the risk it would have metastasized or something else worse could happen," she said. "We have to have an ICU we have to have a surgical department open so that we can provide those surgeries that they need."
This VA report also recommended cut backs at the Walla Walla VA, which congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers has spoken out against.
She wrote in a statement:
While I was pleased to hear that there are no plans to reduce services at this time, I made it clear to the deputy secretary that the VA’s lack of transparency has caused veterans and care providers unnecessary stress and confusion. This is entirely unacceptable. I also reiterated my strong opposition to the VA’s separate recommendation to reduce services at the Walla Walla VA. This would be an absolute disservice to the men and women in our community who sacrificed so much for their country.
Before any changes do happen, there will be public hearings and more reviews, and both the White House and Congress would need to approve them as well.