UPDATE:
SCRAPS says the EMU was returned to its owner and is safely back home.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Washington - After a morning enjoying a stroll through High Bridge and People's Park in Spokane, an emu is now in care of SCRAPS.
The large bird was first spotted around 9:30 a.m. by some people playing Frisbee golf at High Bridge Park. KHQ caught up with the bird not long after and watched as it wandered through the park, occasionally walking a little too close for comfort to people it met on the trail.
KHQ contacted City Park Rangers, Fish and Wildlife, Spokane County Sheriff's Office and SCRAPS. All of them told us they weren't equipped to handle an emu on the loose.
From the there, the bird strolled through the woods over to People's park.
Finally, SCRAPS did come and corralled it onto a cage. Fish and Wildlife said they believe the bird likely escaped from a nearby farm.
SCRAPS is holding the emu and is asking the person who owns the bird, or anyone who knows who it may belong to contact them at (509) 477-2532.
