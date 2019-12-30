Google has released its lists of trending topics for 2019. It includes everything from movies to music and even the most searched recipes.
In the United States, top searches included the new streaming service Disney Plus, the late actor Cameron Boyce, and the late rapper Nispsey Hustle.
Most searched news topics included Hurricane Dorian, Notre Dame Cathedral, the Woman's World Cup and Area 51 Raid.
Google even included a list for most-searched for babies. Despite being introduced to the world late in the year, Baby Yoda took the top spot in the United States followed by the viral video/song Baby Shark, Royal Baby and searches for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West baby.
In the world of music, Old Town Road was the most searched for song and R. Kelly was the most searched for musician or band.
When it came to people "Googling" to learn more about something, "What is Area 51" was the top search followed by "What is VSCO girl", "What is Momo?".
You can view the full list here.
