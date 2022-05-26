SPOKANE, Wash. - Students walked out of Lewis and Clark High School (LCHS) on Thursday to stand in solidarity with those who lost their lives at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday morning.
During the walkout, students chanted "end gun violence" and then several people spoke. One student said he believes it's not a matter of if there will be a shooting at LCHS, but when.
KHQ reached out to Spokane Public Schools for a statement. Here's what we received: “Safety is of the utmost importance to SPS. As our schools are public buildings, we have to balance being open for community use with our school safety measures. Assessing our policies and procedures is an ongoing process, and each serious incident is an opportunity for us to do that. We are always willing to listen to suggestions that follow best practices.”
"My sister was lucky enough to graduate without any of this happening to her," Kelly said. "I am really hoping that I get granted that same grace, I have 12 days of school left, but that is not a guarantee."
On Tuesday, at least 21 people were killed, including 19 elementary school students when a gunman entered the school and shot them.