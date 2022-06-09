End in sight for Green Bluff neighbors buried by cars

COLBERT, Wash - Five years of complaints, three years of court hearings, and now the sheriff's office is out towing over 700 cars off one Green Bluff property.

"I'm the one that wouldn't quit," Cris Pemberton said as she watched the source of her worries and fears finally get towed away. "It was very frustrating. And the wheels were very slow. But I feel lucky it got done."
 
A proud farm owner for nearly 30 years, it wasn't until the last five that she noticed something was off.
 
"When they reached the home which is back here and started coming to the front, I felt like hey he's kind of pulling my leg," she said.
 
Right on the other side of her property fence sat hundreds of cars, seen on this google maps image from 2019, a number that has only grown since.
 
"Last estimate was over 750 vehicles," she said.
 
Worried about eastern Washington's harsh fire season, the Department of Natural Resources even came out to her property.
 
"And they said we wouldn't put a crew on that property because it's too dangerous for our people to go into the middle of that so we would try and protect your stuff but we would have to let it burn," she said.
 
So, complaint after complaint, Pemberton eventually took her neighbor to court.
 
"The zoning violation is where it started and he was asked and told - no more cars and he decided that he didn't need to follow those rules," she said.
 
It then became a criminal case including a fine and jail time, but the resolution was slow-moving.
 
"We'd go to court and every time we'd go to court it would be postponed because he didn't have an attorney, he didn't know where the attorney was, he didn't remember where the office was," she said. "We went through three prosecutors."
 
But now finally, years later, the sheriff's office got involved, spending the week towing car after car off this property at the owners' expense.
 
Relief, a breath of fresh air, and less... well, clutter.
 
"That didn't belong and you're out here and you're brushing the ponies and you're grazing on the grass and you're listening to the birds and there's a giant sea of cars," she said.
 
Pemberton only hoping this just doesn't happen again.
 
The sheriff's office said they were going to tow away about 100 cars a day, hoping to be done by the end of the week. But with the sheer number of cars here, that timeline may be longer.
 
KHQ reached out to the owner multiple times but has yet to hear back.

