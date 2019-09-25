SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane has changed a lot in the last 13 years. The city has seen two mayors, four police chiefs, buildings built and buildings demolished, but one thing that's remained is Spokane County's top cop, Ozzie Knexovich.
Knezovich took over in 2006 when Sheriff Mark Sterk resigned to pursue a future in ministry.
As sheriff, Ozzie Knezovich made headlines for his fiery rhetoric, calling out the governor, the state attorney general and anyone who doesn't see eye to eye with him.
"In my opinion, one of two things. He should be held in contempt of congress because congress passed that law or he should be arrested for obstruction of justice," Sheriff Knezovich said during a one-on-one interview with KHQ Reporter Peter Maxwell.
The sheriff and his department have been through the thick of it all, the good and the bad.
In 2009, Sheriff Knezovich led a manhunt to find mentally deranged killer Philip Paul who escaped from Eastern State Hospital staff while on a field trip to the Spokane County Fair.
Paul, a paranoid schizophrenic, was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 1987 killing of a 78-year-old Sunnyside woman.
In 2011, Sheriff Knezovich helped lead an investigation into the attempted MLK day bombing that was foiled.
According to Sheriff Knezovich, the bomb that was found was very advanced and could have killed multiple people.
In 2012, Sheriff Knezovich led his department through tough times after two deputies were shot in the line of duty during a traffic stop.
Sheriff Knezovich fired multiple deputies for either betraying his trust or for breaking the law.
"The men and women who wear this badge, we know who we are and we know that that action is not us," Knezovich said.
Sheriff Knezovich also led the community through the dark times of the freeman shooting and had this message for our community: "The Freeman community is a very strong community. They're going to need our help, the entire communities help. It’s going to be a long road to recovery, and we will get them through it."