COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Michael D’s Eatery in Coeur D’Alene hosted the unveiling of the 2021 End of Watch Memorial.
The memorial was created by JC Shah and his team at Beyond the Call of Duty, a non-profit organization that started up in 2019, and it travels the country in honor of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.
On June 1, the mobile memorial will set off from Lone Wolf Harley-Davidson in Spokane Valley. On it will be the names and faces of 600 officers who lost their lives last year. All of them gone too soon, leaving loved ones behind to pick up the pieces.
“My husband, Lt Stephen Williams, was shot and killed June 2, 2020 in Moody, Alabama,” said Michelle Williams, who will be joining the ride in Texas this year. “When Stephen was killed, my world was shattered.”
Stories like these are what moved JC Shah, inspiring him to start up the non-profit.
“Each story is unique. Each story has its own love and is presented with love,” Shah said.
Along the 22,000-mile ride Shah will be accepting donations and stopping at each department that lost an officer. All donations go directly to the families who lost loved ones, and the rest goes to departments in need of resources, such as the bullet proof vests Shah says they purchased with the leftover money from 2021. The vests went to a department that had none.
But more than the donations and resources, this ride brings a sense of community and comfort to those grieving earth-shattering losses.