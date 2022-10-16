LACEY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol confirmed Young An from Lacey has been found. Right now, we do not have confirmation on her husband, Chae An.
Last Updated: Oct. 17 at 7:00 a.m.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued an alert for an endangered missing person for 42-year-old Young An from Lacey.
Her husband, 53-year-old Chae An, took Young by force in violation of a protection order. They were last seen on Sunday, Oct. 16 on Rossberg St. SE in Lacey, just before 1 p.m.
WSP asks Washington residents to be on the lookout for a 2006 light blue Dodge Caravan, license plate number BFM5141.
Young An is 5'3" and approximately 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Chae An is 5'8" and approximately 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you see the suspect, the victim, or their vehicle, call 9-1-1 immediately.