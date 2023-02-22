RATHDRUM, Idaho – The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is searching for a missing and endangered 35-year-old man.
Jacob Fulwiler was last seen by his family at his home north of Twin Lakes on Feb. 20 at about 4:30 a.m., according to KCSO.
KCSO said they believe Fulwiler left that area on foot, but they don't know which direction he was traveling, nor what clothes he was wearing. He left the area without a cell phone.
Fulwiler has blonde hair, green eyes, is 6'1 and weighs 190 pounds.
If you have any information, KCSO asks you to contact Detective Zirker at (208) 446-2257 or mzirker@kcgov.us and reference case 23-07875.