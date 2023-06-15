SPOKANE, Wash. — Noah Coughlan, an endurance athlete, will embark on his fourth and final run across America called Run for Revival.
Run for Revival is Coughlan's tribute to America's military. He already has completed three previous runs dedicated to Batten Disease and rare diseases, which in combination with Run for Revival will amount to over 15,000 miles covered by foot.
“Run For Revival is my way to bring America together by honoring the American Military for their service and commitment to protecting the rights and freedoms of everyday Americans," says Coughlan.
Coughlan plans to cover 3,500 miles in 167 days. His run will start in Seattle, Washington on Memorial Day, and conclude in Miami, Florida on Veteran's Day.
He will stop in Spokane to meet Mayor Nadine Woodward on Saturday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at the Veteran's Illuminating Courage Memorial located at the Spokane Veteran's Memorial Arena.