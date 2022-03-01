SPOKANE, Wash. - If you've been into the HBO hit series "Euphoria" then you know who "Cassie" is. However, you might not know that her actress, Sydney Sweeney, was born and raised in Spokane.
Well, it appears congrats are in order for the young woman who grew up on Spokane's South Hill. She's been spotted wearing an engagement ring! The couple hasn't officially confirmed the speculation yet, but Sweeney was seen wearing a ring on her ring finger.
On March 1, however, Sweeney took to Instagram to talk about her new hair color.