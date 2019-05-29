The deadline to get an enhanced driver’s license is getting closer.
The enhanced license deadline in Washington State is set for October 1, 2020. The Washington State Department of Licensing says once the deadline passes, standard driver’s licenses won’t be considered acceptable identification at airports, border crossings or military bases.
The Washington State Department of Licensing says drivers who need a Washington license for the first time will be charged $113 for the enhanced version. Drivers who already have a Washington state license will be charged anywhere from $4 to $24 to upgrade to the enhanced version. The upgrade charge will depend on the existing license’s expiration date.
More information is available here.