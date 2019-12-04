It's the holidays which means people are baking up a storm and Wednesday is National Cookie Day!
So warm up the ovens and start perfecting your cookie baking skills before Santa comes down the chimney. Here are some holiday ready recipes:
Sugar Cookies:
Ingredients:
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 3/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
Steps:
- Mix flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
- Place butter and sugar in large bowl and beat until light in color (easiest if using electric mixer, but not necessary).
- Add egg, vanilla extract and milk and beat to combine. Put mixer on low speed, gradually add flour, and beat until mixture pulls away from the side of the bowl.
- Divide the dough in half, wrap in waxed paper, and refrigerate for 2 hours.
- After two hours, preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Sprinkle surface with flour and roll out dough.
- Cut into desired shapes and space out at least one inch apart.
- Bake for 7 - 9 minutes.
- Let cool and frost!
Chocolate Chip Cookies:
ORIGINAL NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
Ingredients:
- 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt 1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 3/4 cup packed brown sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 large eggs
- 2 cups (12-oz. pkg.) NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels
Steps:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- combine flour, baking soda and salt in small bowl.
- Beat butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar and vanilla extract in large mixer bowl until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
- Gradually beat in flour mixture. Stir in chocolate chips.
- Bake for 9 - 10 minutes.
Bonus:
For extra gooey cookies, bake this recipe in a sheet-pan, like brownies, to lock in moisture.
Snicker-doodle Cookies:
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup salted butter, softened
- 1/2 cup vegetable shortening
- 1 1/2 cups cane sugar plus two tablespoons
- 2 medium eggs
- 2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons cream of tartar
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoons ground cinnamon
Steps:
- Preheat the over to 400 degrees.
- Combine the butter, shortening, 1 1/2 cups sugar and the eggs and mix thoroughly.
- Sift together the flour, cream of tartar, baking soda and salt, and stir into the mixture.
- In a separate bowl, stir together the remaining 2 tablespoons sugar with the cinnamon.
- Shape the dough into one inch balls and roll the balls in cinnamon-sugar.
- Place the balls two-inches apart on a sheet and cook for 8 - 10 minutes.
Ginger Bread Cookies:
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cups (1 1/2 sticks) butter, softened
- 3/4 cups packed brown sugar
- 2/3 cups molasses
- 1 large egg
- 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tbsp. ground ginger
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. ground cloves
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
Steps:
- In a large bowl mix butter, brown sugar and molasses until fluffy. Add egg and vanilla.
- In a separate bowl, mix flour, spices, baking soda, and salt until combined. Slowly add dry ingredients into wet ingredients BUT do not over mix.
- Divide dough in half and chill for two 2 three hours.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Roll out dough on floured surface and cut to desired shape!
- Bake for 9 - 10 minutes.
- Let cool before decorating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.