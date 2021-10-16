Mostly sunny skies and above-average temperatures continue dominating our weekend forecast. Highs across the region soar into the upper 60s to low 70s with lots of sunshine to go around. As we head into the evening on Sunday, clouds increase as a cold front makes its way across the Inland Northwest. This front brings chances for moisture back into the forecast.
Enjoy one more sunny day!
- Jessica Raney Weekend Weather Forecaster
