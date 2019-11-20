High pressure brings dry, quiet weather through the remainder of the week. Daytime highs hover in the 40's, with chilly overnight lows that drop into the 20's. We are watching for a series of storms next week that could possibly bring snow to the lower elevations, causing problems for Thanksgiving travelers. We will continue to fine tune your Holiday travel forecast so stay tuned!
Enjoy the Sunshine!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.