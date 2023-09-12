Leslie Lowe

High pressure strengthens through the end of the week and into the weekend, delivering a stretch of beautiful weather.  We will see plenty of sunshine, light winds and daytime highs in the mid to upper 70's and 80's (average for this time of the year is 76 degrees) and overnight lows in the upper 40's and 50's.  

