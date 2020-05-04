Today and tomorrow are looking pretty nice out there! Today will be mainly dry with sunshine. Temperatures are going to warm up to about average after a chilly start we will cap things off in the low to mid 60's. Tonight we will expect to see some more cloud coverage. Overnight, temperatures drop to the low 40's.
Tuesday appears to be most sunny with a calm to light wind. You will want to grab the shorts as we will be a bit warmer! We are talking low 70's. By tomorrow night we will expect increasing cloud coverage.
Our next system appears to move in Wednesday. That cold front will bring rain, gusty winds, a chance for lightning, plus a big drop in temperatures. On the bright side, we do look to bounce back after that with warmer temperatures and more sunshine to close out the week.
