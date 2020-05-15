Pop up Showers and thunderstorms are still a threat through early this evening, with daytime highs in the mid 60's.
As one system moves out, another is standing by and set to move in by the second half of the weekend. That means Saturday is your day to get outside and mow the lawn or get that bike ride in. Saturday, will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and daytime highs in the 70's. We'll hang on to 70 degree temperatures for Sunday, but our next system will bring in widespread rain, with Spokane looking at a possible .10 to .25" of rainfall. Several systems will keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through next week.
