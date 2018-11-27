"Enormoos" : Australian cow going viral for its massive size

Holy cow is right.
An Australian cow is going viral for its utterly-impressive size.
"Knickers," an enormous Holstein-Friesian has been circulating social media after its owner declared him, unofficially, Australia's biggest steer.
Standing at around 6 feet 4 inches and weighing over a ton, photos and videos show the seven-year-old Knickers towering over fellow members of the herd.
Not only is Knickers gaining popularity worldwide on social media, he will also get to live an elongated life. Its owner told Perth Now Knickers was too heavy and wouldn't be able to get put through a processing facility.
The farmer says Knickers has been put to work since, leading and coaching other cattle.
Knickers is unfortunately not the largest steer, that claim goes to a Chianina ox named Bellino in Italy, who measured a few inches taller than Knickers at a 2010 show in Rome.
That being said, Knickers still is milking this opportunity of fame.
Knickers, a Holstein Friesian steer, is a bovine behemoth that sticks out from the herd. #7News pic.twitter.com/oazuaW0SWj— 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) November 27, 2018