CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - A 48-year-old Entiat man was found dead Monday from an apparent fall from a rock ledge near Highway 97A.
The body of Shawn Lewis was located deceased north of Entiat by a friend at the base of a ledge near milepost 221 on Highway 97A.
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says Lewis hadn’t been seen by family or friends since Friday, Jan. 11. His vehicle had been located in a gravel area on the side of the highway Sunday evening, but Lewis wasn't located by responding deputies.
A friend returned to the area and after hiking the hillside found Lewis at the bottom of a rock ledge several hundred yards from the roadway before reporting it to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies and detectives responded and found Lewis deceased with injuries consistent with a fall. It is currently unknown how Lewis fell, but the hillside was icy and snowy and it appeared he had been there since at least the previous day.