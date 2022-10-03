COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - An entire complex on Ironwood Drive in Coeur d’Alene was sent an eviction letter with no clear reason.
The tenants got the letter on Oct. 1, just one day after another letter informed them of the new property owner.
Those letters told residents that they have until Oct. 31 to move out, a hard pill to swallow for some residents who have lived there for over a decade.
“I’m 77 years old. I just feel overwhelmed. I’m scared to death. I don’t know what to do,” resident Evelyn Suecoon said.
Evelyn Suecoon has lived in her apartment for 13 years. She's seen property owners come and go, but never imagined she'd have to go too.
"I don't know what the plan is, but I just would like to figure out what I'm going to do, where I'm going to move, and how I'm going to pay for it,” Suecoon said.
Several people living at the complex sent us the same letter, which they were all surprised by. But not everyone got that memo, we talked with one man living there, who says while he's also being forced out, at least the management is refunding his lease for a few months.
KHQ called McCathren Management Company today to see why everyone is being forced out, but the representative on the phone could not answer that question.
A lot of questions remain in the air for a lot of residents, including Lynda Crane who says she's lived here for close to 20 years.
"So now I am trying to figure out what to do. There's just not really too many places to go, especially a person can afford,” Crane said.
KHQ reached out to a property management company in Osburn and they say a landlord has the legal right to evict anyone as long as they give them 30 days to do so. The company says they also do not have to give a direct reason as to why they're being evicted.
This specific situation would follow state code, but resident John Martin doesn't see how this could be justified with just 30 days to move out.
"It'll take me more than 30 days to pack, let alone 30 days to find a place, let alone 30 days to qualify, so I can't see moving in less than three months,” Martin said.
KHQ’s John Webb was told that he would get a statement from the property owner Monday, but we have yet to receive one.