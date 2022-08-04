LIND, Wash. - The entire town of Lind is under evacuation and 10 homes have already been lost to a quick-moving wildfire. Right now, the fire is burning 2,000 acres and is growing, with homes, crops and infrastructure threatened.
State fire assistance has been put in place to support local firefighters who are working to contain it.
As of 3:45 p.m., two airplanes and one helicopter have responded. The fire is still burning south of LInd.
The fire started on the south side of the town and began approaching homes. Adams County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol (WSP) crews are helping with evacuations.
Highway 395 was closed in both directions as well as SR 21 but has since been reopened.
Update regarding the wildfire burning south of Lind: We have reopened US 395 in the area but our crews are on standby if the fire warrants a closure. State Route 21 is also open but be advised there are some low visibility areas.— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 4, 2022
WSP said they're assisting with evacuations on Presnell Road and Nielson Road, but anyone living in the town should evacuate immediately.
The Red Cross is assisting displaced people at the Ritzville Elementary School.
If you need to evacuate livestock, the Wheat Land Communities' Fairgrounds are open.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.