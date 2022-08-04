LIND, Wash. - The entire town of Lind, Washington is under evacuation and 10 homes have already been lost to a wildfire.
The fire started on the south side of the town and quickly began approaching homes. Adams County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol (WSP) crews are helping with evacuations.
Highway 395 was closed in both directions as well as SR 21 but has since been reopened.
WSP said they are assisting with evacuations on Presnell Road and Nielson Road, but anyone living in the town should evacuate immediately.
This is a breaking news update, check back for more information.