LIND, Wash. - The entire town of Lind is under evacuation and 14 structures, including six homes and eight other structures, have already been lost to a quick-moving wildfire. Right now, the fire is burning 2,500 acres and is growing, with homes, crops and infrastructure threatened.
State fire assistance has been put in place to support local firefighters who are working to contain it.
As of 3:45 p.m., two airplanes and one helicopter have responded. The fire is still burning south of Lind.
The fire started on the south side of the town and began approaching homes. Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) and Washington State Patrol (WSP) crews are helping with evacuations.
Highway 395 was closed in both directions as well as SR 21 but has since been reopened.
Update regarding the wildfire burning south of Lind: We have reopened US 395 in the area but our crews are on standby if the fire warrants a closure. State Route 21 is also open but be advised there are some low visibility areas.— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 4, 2022
The Red Cross is assisting displaced people at the Ritzville Elementary School.
#UPDATE: Just arrived at Ritzville Grade School, the evac site for those in Lind, which had a population of around 600 people. Shelter is about 20 min north of the front lines of the fire south of Lind.@KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/g7ANp5boke— Guy Tannenbaum (@guytannenbaum) August 4, 2022
If you need to evacuate livestock, the Wheat Land Communities' Fairgrounds are open.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
