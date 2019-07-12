EPA approves use of pesticide that harms honey bees

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that it will approve the expansion of a pesticide that harms bees and other pollinators.
According to Local News 8, the insecticide called sulfoxaflor will be allowed for use on some crops after it was prohibited under the Obama administration.
The EPA will require product labels to state “this product is highly toxic to bees and other pollinating insects exposed to direct treatment or to residues in/on blooming crops or weeds.”
Critics are not happy to see the Trump administration disregard the threatened bee population.
According to Local News 8, the Trump administration announced it will suspend data collection for the annual Honey Bee Colonies report.