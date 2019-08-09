The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has started reauthorizing ‘cyanide bombs’ to be used as chemical traps to kill wild animals despite backlash from environmental groups.
According to CNN, the EPA is reauthorizing M-44 chemical traps filled with sodium cyanide.
The devices are used to protect livestock and protected species from predators like coyotes, foxes and wild dogs, but critics argue they could harm people and non-predatory animals.
The EPA received 20,000 letters about the reauthorization, and most where not in support of it.
A USDA cyanide trap killed a wolf in Oregon that had just been taken off the Endangered Species List.
The EPA said some restrictions are required such as tell all occupants within a half-mile radius must be notified of the device’s placement.
Oregon outlawed M-44 devices in 2019.