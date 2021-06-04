EPHRATA, Wash. -- An 18-year-old man passed away on Thursday after he was swept away by the current of an irrigation canal south of Ephrata.
Jesus Contreras was swimming with friends Thursday afternoon when he slipped in the canal, getting dragged by the current beneath the surface. His friends lost sight of him and it wasn't until the Grant County Sheriff's office deployed a drone that they were able to find his body roughly 100 yards down the canal.
Contreras was a senior at Ephrata High School and was supposed to graduate on Saturday, the day after his death.
Multiple different agencies responded to the search and recovery of the body.