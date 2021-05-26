EPHRATA, Wash. - An Ephrata man arrested Tuesday in possession of heroine, cocaine, methamphetamines, marijuana and unlawful firearms in a drug bust conducted by Grant County's Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team.
Eric Carlin Craig is being held in the Grant County Jail on various charges, mainly the intent to sell the hoard of drugs he was found with.
The investigation into the distribution of methamphetamines and other drugs in Grant County began in March and continues. Grant County Sheriff's said they expect more suspects to be found.