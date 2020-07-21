STATE LINE - More than 2,000 homes and businesses have lost power near Stateline on Tuesday afternoon due to an equipment failure.
Avista Utilities is reporting 1,467 customers lost power around 1:10 p.m. and crews are working to restore power. That process is expected to be complete by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Avista sited an equipment failure as the reason for the outage.
In addition, Inland Power also reported that about 1,300 of its members in eastern Spokane County were impacted by an outage. Inland Power said in a tweet that the outage was caused by a neighboring utility losing its 115 KV source to their substation.
