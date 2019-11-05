IDAHO FALLS - Police in Idaho are looking for information after equipment was stolen from a Montana fire crew on their way home from fighting fires in California.
According to a Facebook post from the Idaho Falls Police Department, a crew stopped at the Super 8 in Idaho Falls to spend the night Sunday.
Sometime between 11 PM Sunday and 6:30 AM Monday, $1,500 worth of equipment was taken from the fire truck.
Cheyenne Bray, with Park County Rural Fire shared photos and information on Facebook. The list of items stolen from the truck include a white Yeti cooler, two Mystery Ranch fire line packs, a hammock rain fly, a Kestrel weather meter, a full tote of AA batteries and many other miscellaneous camping gear/items, according to Bray's Facebook post.
Idaho Falls Police are asking anyone with information about the theft or the stolen items to call (208)529-1200. Or contact Crime Stoppers at (208)522-1983 or ifcrime.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.