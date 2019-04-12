ER visits almost double for young children swallowing objects

A new report says there's been a spike in the number of young children who end up in the emergency room after swallowing objects such as toys, coins, and batteries.
The study was published Friday in the Journal Pediatrics. Researchers at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, say four years ago, 43,000 children under the age of six were treated for ingesting objects.
That's almost double the number from 20 years earlier. Researchers say more and more consumer products, including tv remotes and remote-controlled toys, use potentially-dangerous button-sized batteries and could be one potential cause of the increase.
The consumer product safety commission says those circular batteries can set off a chemical reaction that can burn holes through tissue inside the child's throat.
Doctors say a child who swallows batteries or magnets may vomit or complain of abdominal pain. They say the child should be brought to the emergency room as quickly as possible.