SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A domestic violence call escalated to a K9 search in the Central Valley neighborhood on Sunday night, though it ended peacefully.
Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is still investigating the incident, but a deputy was able to confirm the call began as a domestic violence dispute involving a weapon that began around 5:30 p.m. A handgun was found at the scene, but the suspect was detained without a weapon on him.
There was not SWAT on scene, although a K-9 unit was called to the area to help locate the suspect. Deputies asked via megaphone that residents stay inside their homes so the dogs could pick up the trail. No official lockdown was in place.
No one was injured in the incident, and the suspect was taken into custody peacefully.