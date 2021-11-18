BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A escapee from Cedar Creek Corrections Center (CCCC) near Rochester in southwest Washington was apprehended this morning in Whatcom County near Bellingham.
Garret Stephen Young, a 32-year-old minimum custody incarceration individual, was found around 10 a.m. this morning by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task force, led by members of the U.S. Marshals in tandem with the Department of Corrections Northwest Community Response Unit. Young was riding as passenger in a vehicle at the time of capture and was taken into custody without incident.
Young previously had a released date of February 2nd, 2024. He had been convicted in Skagit County for first-degree theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary, and attempting to elude.