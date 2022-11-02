SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga's athletic director is in talks with the Big 12 about joining the conference, according to reporting by ESPN analyst Pete Thamel.
According to Thamel, athletic director Chris Standiford met with Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark at the Hyatt in Frisco, Texas, while the Zags were there to play Tennessee in an exhibition game.
The talks come after the University of Southern California and the University of California at Los Angeles shook the world of American college athletics when they announced they would move to the Big 10 in 2024 for all sports. That move came a year after Oklahoma University and the University of Texas, Austin, announced they would leave the Big 12 for the SEC.
After both of those developments, Yormark has emphasized his desire to expand his conference.
Gonzaga currently plays in the West Coast Conference, a mid-major conference it consistently dominates. A move to the Big 12 would mean Gonzaga would consistently play top basketball schools like Kansas and Baylor.