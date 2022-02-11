SPOKANE, WASH- Aaron Fletcher the principal of Liberty High School in Spangle, Washington tweeted a video of his students “reporting live.”
Fletcher tweeted a photo of his students anchoring the game at West Valley, he says his students at the desk hope to be like Sean Farnham and Jay Bilas.
Live from Spokane @WestValley363 these two inspire to be like @espn @SeanFarnham and @JayBilas #LancerPride pic.twitter.com/Jpdu4pRQSU— Aaron Fletcher (@afletch23) February 11, 2022
Farnham tweeted back and said, “Crushing it I am sure.”
Hey guys.. if you are looking for an internship, SWX will happily hook you up!
A great Lancer Pride moment!
Farnham will be in Spokane tonight taking part in the Coaches vs. Cancer event at the Davenport.
Tomorrow night will be special @StayDavenport from 4:30-7pm...We raised almost $2,300 yesterday from people that can't make it...If you can't make please consider donating to the link in the tweet below. Any amount donated helps our cause for @CoachesvsCancer https://t.co/uG5ji4qyGe— Sean Farnham (@SeanFarnham) February 10, 2022