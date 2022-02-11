Aaron Fletcher
Aaron Fletcher

SPOKANE, WASH- Aaron Fletcher the principal of Liberty High School in Spangle, Washington tweeted a video of his students “reporting live.”

Fletcher tweeted a photo of his students anchoring the game at West Valley, he says his students at the desk hope to be like Sean Farnham and Jay Bilas.

Farnham tweeted back and said, “Crushing it I am sure.” 

Hey guys.. if you are looking for an internship, SWX will happily hook you up! 

A great Lancer Pride moment!

Farnham will be in Spokane tonight taking part in the Coaches vs. Cancer event at the Davenport. 

Tags

Current Contests

Super Proposal

Super Proposal

    Nominate a deserving couple to win a stunning diamond engagement ring by Jewelry Design Center. The proposal will be pre-recorded and aired during halftime of the Big Game airing on February 13th on KHQ!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!