SPOKANE, Wash. - Live from Spokane, its ESPN!
ESPN has announced Gonzaga University will be the host of College GameDay.
The game between Gonzaga and St. Mary’s will be played Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. GameDay starts at 7 a.m.
Woot woot! Get ready, Zags!#GameDay https://t.co/ATLXmDaOtv— Gonzaga University (@GonzagaU) February 18, 2023
The Zags trail St. Mary's by one game in the West Coast Conference. If both teams win the rest of their games, the Bulldogs need to beat Saint Mary's to win the regular-season conference title.
The last time these teams met, the Zags lost a heartbreaker in overtime, 78-70.
Both teams also lost to LMU, meaning if the Zags win, and both teams win their other remaining games, the team with the higher RPI would go into WCC tournament as the top seed.