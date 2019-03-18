ESPN leaked bracket shows Gonzaga women as a 5 seed, facing Little Rock in Corvallis, OR

Watch again

ESPN may have accidentally released the NCAA Tournament women's bracket. The official announcement isn't supposed to start until 3pm Monday afternoon. But pictures of the completed bracket began showing up on social media just after noon PST.

If the bracket is to be believed, and there are still questions as to whether it's accurate, the Gonzaga women received a 5 seed and would face Little Rock in Round 1, Saturday in Corvallis. The winner of that game would face Oregon State/Boise State in Round two.

SWX will be with the Gonzaga women during the OFFICIAL bracket/seeding announcement.