MOSCOW, Idaho - The Ethan Chapin Memorial Scholarship Fund, created by the Sigma Chi fraternity, has now passed $25,000 and is racing towards a new goal of $50,000.
The fund was created to honor the life and legacy of Ethan Chapin, one of the four University of Idaho students murdered earlier this month.
To make a donation to the fund, click here.
Last Updated: Nov. 30 at 3 p.m.
The Sigma Chi International Fraternity has announced a memorial scholarship fund to honor Ethan Chapin, one of the four University of Idaho students murdered last week.
The memorial scholarship will be presented annually to a deserving undergraduate member of the fraternity's Gamma Eta chapter, "forever recognizing the legacy" of Chapin.
"We join the Gamma Eta Chapter in remembering a young man who was deeply loved and respected, as well as extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of Ethan, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen," the organization's website says.
