Euclid Road railroad bridge "structurally unsafe", closed by Spokane County Public Works

SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ received a viewer email from a man named James who was concerned about the railroad bridge closure at Euclid Road, north of Northern Quest Resort and Casino.
According to Spokane County's Public Works Department, they closed the bridge on Monday because it's structurally unsafe. Earlier this month, the County set a 5-ton limit, but after checking it again they decided it wasn't safe for any weight and closed it.
The bridge is actually owned by Burlington Northern Santa Fe, the train company and a representative for Spokane County says they informed BNSF that the bridge is closed because it's not safe. The County says BNSF told them they were aware of the issue and were planning rehab work on it. At this point, the County says they are not aware of a timeline for repairs, so for the time being the railroad bridge will remain closed.
We put in a call to BNSF to see if they could give us more specifics, but they have not returned our call. We also called Spokane County Fire District 10, Station 3 to see if the closure was impacting emergency response times, but have not heard back from them either.
This is a developing story and will be updated when we get new information.
Structurally deficient bridges in WA: https://artbabridgereport.org/state/profile/WA
Structurally deficient bridges in ID: https://artbabridgereport.org/state/profile/ID