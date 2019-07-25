Tourists and Paris residents are flocking to the fountains in front of the Eiffel Tower to find some relief from the soaring temperatures in the French capital, just a month after a similar heatwave in June.
State forecaster Meteo France says the Paris-Montsouris weather station hit 107.6F (40.6C) Thursday afternoon, the hottest day ever in Paris.
The capital's previous record of 104 degrees (f) was registered in 1947.
Besides Paris, more than 20 other local regions, mainly in the north and east of the country, have also been placed on the highest red heatwave alert.
In late June, France registered a record temperature of around 114 degrees (f) in the country's south.