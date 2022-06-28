GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Some areas near the Soap Lake wildfire are now being given a Level 3 evacuation alert, which means 'go.'

Those in the following area should evacuate now:

21000 block Rd D.5 NE

Area of Road D.5 NE and 20.6 NE

Area of Road D.5 NE and 20.7 NE

Level 2 evacuation alert remains in place for:

Adrian Road S of SR28

areas east of Soap Lake

Grant County Sheriff's Office provided the following details about the fire.

It began east of Soap Lake around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and is currently burning towards the east. The dry, rocky terrain has created a high amount of fuel, as well as rough conditions for firefighters to work through. High heat is also a factor.

Level 3 Evacuation means leave immediately. Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should leave immediately.

Last Updated: June 28 at 2:50 p.m.

According to the alert, there is a significant threat to life or property, and danger levels are rising. Law enforcement officers will be going door-to-door to notify persons of the alert.

Be aware that you may not receive any further notice to leave. And, emergency services may not be able to help you later if you decide to stay.