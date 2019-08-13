UPDATE, August 13:

The Williams Flats Fire has reached the 50-percent mark for containment and sits at 45,359 acres, while multiple evacuation notices have been reduced.

Previously under Level 3 evacuations, the following areas are now under Level 1 evacuations:

Areas south of Four Corners,

On or near the shoreline of Lake Roosevelt along the Ninemile-Hellgate Road.



Crews are continuing efforts to repair roads in order to provide safe access to the work areas.

The west and southwest flanks of the fire are reportedly secure, while repair work and dozer-line construction continues on the north flank. Firefighters are working to finish a containment line on the south flank with approximately one mile remaining.

Crews will continue reopening storm-damaged roads on the northeast flank to provide safer and easier access to the fire.

UPDATE, August 12:

The Williams Flats Fire is sitting at 44,670 acres and is 45 percent contained. Fire crews say the storms over the weekend have been both beneficial and challenging, as some localized flash flooding washed out several roads.

A helicopter will conduct an overflight of the immediate fire area to assess damage to the roads and fire suppression areas. A portion of Monday's efforts will revolve around repairing roads in order to provide safe access to work areas.

The west and southwest flanks of the fire are reportedly secure and work on other flanks continues. A dozer line was constructed on the north flank, while crews are attempting to finish a containment line on the south flank.

Structure Protection Groups have finished preparations around homes and structures in the Four Corners area.

Level 1 and 3 evacuations and road closures are currently in place:

Level 1:

· Goat Ranch/Hellgate area

· Areas south of Wilmont Creek (including the southern part of Ninemile-Frosty Meadows Road and along the Silver Creek Road)

Level 3:

· Areas south of Four Corners,

· On or near the shoreline of Lake Roosevelt along the Ninemile-Hellgate Road.

UPDATE August 11, 10:35 AM:

The Williams Flats Fire in now 40 percent contained at 43,000 acres.

According to Northwest Interagency Management Team 8, level 1 through level 3 evacuations are still in place for the following:

The Level 1 evacuation advisory, for Falls Creek/Cougar Canyon Road south to Wilmont Creek Road (including Rogers Bar Campground), has been lifted effective at 4 PM today.

The Level 2 evacuation advisory for the Wilmont Creek drainage has been lowered to a Level 1 advisory, "prepare to leave," effective at 4 PM today.

The Level 3 evacuation advisory for areas south of Wilmont Creek (including the southern part of Ninemile-Frosty Meadows Road and along the Silver Creek Road) has been lowered to level 2, "be ready to leave at any moment", effective at 4 PM today.

The Level 3 evacuation advisory for homes south of Four Corners, on or near the shoreline of Lake Roosevelt along the Ninemile-Hellgate Road, remains in effect. Road access is compromised by fire.

The Level 2 evacuation advisory for the Goat Ranch/Hellgate area is lowered to Level 1 effective at 4 PM today.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE August 9, 9:40 PM:

The Williams Flats Fire is now burning 43,000 acres and is 35 percent contained.

According to Incident Management Team 8, the level 1 evacuation in place for for Enterprise and West End communities has been lifted.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE August 8, 10:30 PM: