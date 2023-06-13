SOAP LAKE, Wash. — According to Grant County Sheriff's Office, the level 1 evacuation for City of Soap Lake has been canceled.
The fire has some containment and fire command has said the fire is being managed. The fire is now estimated at 150 acres.
Last Updated: June 13 at 7:10 p.m.
According to the Soap lake Police Department, the level 3 evacuation has been moved to a level 1 "be ready."
Officials in Grant County are urging anyone in the area north of Soap Lake between the 24000 Block of SR 17 North and the 24000 Block of Road A-Northeast to be ready due to a fast moving wildfire.
Last Updated: June 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Officials in Grant County are urging anyone in the area north of Soap Lake between the 24000 Block of SR 17 North and the 24000 Block of Road A-Northeast to evacuate due to a fast moving wildfire.
A level 3 evacuation, "Leave NOW," has been issued for the area. The Grant County Sheriff's Office said residents should evacuate to Soap Lake Park if it's safe to get there.