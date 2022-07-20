CHELAN, Wash. - Evacuations for the Stayman Flats wildfire burning 1,200 acres in Chelan have been adjusted to level one evacuations, meaning "get ready". For the latest on evacuations, click here.
An update from the Department of Natural Resources said the fire is 80% contained.
Last Updated: July 20 at 6:30 P.m.
The Stayman Flats wildfire burning in Chelan is now 800 acres, but crews made good progress overnight, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.
Good progress made overnight on #StaymanFlatsFire - currently 800 acres. Dozer lines in place on both flanks, with two hand crews set to join ground resources today. Sizable air resources being deployed: four fire bosses, two heavy tankers, T1 & T2 helicopters. https://t.co/Eg09lkpaWa pic.twitter.com/MD6KP7ya1u— Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) July 19, 2022
Last Updated: July 19 at 5:30 p.m.
A fast-moving wildfire about five miles southwest of Chelan in Stayman Flats has grown to 750 acres and zero percent contained, according to Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Chelan County Emergency Management (CCEM) announced at 10 p.m. that the Level 3 evacuation warning for Downie Canyon and Hawks Ridge Road and the Level 1 warning for nearby areas will remain in effect overnight.
One address on Stayman Flats Road will be lowered to Level 1 from 3.
An emergency 'stand-by' shelter has been set up at Chelan High School for families that have been impacted. If emergency shelter is needed overnight, CCEM urges residents to call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767. It is not a drop-in shelter and will be opened to callers on an as-need basis.
Last Updated: July 18 at 10:30 p.m.
The fire has necessitated a level 3 evacuation order for Downie Canyon and Hawks Ridge Road, which means anyone at 261 Stayman Flats Road should leave immediately. Chelan County Emergency Management states emergency shelter is being set up for those who may need it.
The surrounding area is under a level 1 evacuation warning, which means residents should get ready to evacuate and keep an eye on information from officials in the area. That area includes:
- Stayman Flats Road, from milepost 2 to the end of the road. This applies to the north side of the road in this area.
- Hwy 97A, from Knapps Tunnel to Downie Canyon Road. This applies to the east side of the highway.
- Little Butte Ranch Road, Chucker Hill Road and all roads off of Hawks Meadows Road, Chucker Run, Eagle Crest Road and Dove Hollow Road.
Check the Chelan County Emergency management website for evacuation information, or you can follow Chelan County Emergency Management's Facebook page for updates.
A livestream of the area can be viewed here.
Last updated July 18 at 8:50 p.m.
According to WildCAD, the fire began around 2:30 p.m. and spans 500 acres as of 7:20 p.m., a rapid increase from the 150 acres reported just before 5.
Numerous agencies are responding.
Last updated July 18 at 7:20 p.m.
Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reports a wildfire approximately 5 miles SW from Chelan referred to as the Stayman Flats fire.
The fire is currently estimated at about 150 acres and is burning on Stayman Flats Road and US-97A near Knapps Tunnel.