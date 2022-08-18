SPOKANE, Wash. - Evacuations for the Excelsior Fire have been downgraded to level 1. SCFD asks that people in area be aware are crews and equipment.
Last Updated: August 18 at 11:00 a.m.
Spokane County Fire District #3 (SCFD) has lifted the evacuation orders for the wildfire burning along SR-195 between Paradise and Hatch.
SCFD said a Level 2 evacuation order is still in place for areas south of the Mullen Hill Mobile Home Park, west of SR-195, east of the 100 block of west Gibbs and north of Excelsior.
Right now, all northbound lanes are open on SR-195. Southbound traffic is still reduced to one lane.
Last Updated: Aug. 17 at 8:30 p.m.
According to Spokane County Fire District #3 (SCFD) Chief Cody Rohrbach, the wildfire burning along SR-195 between Hatch and Paradise is now 50% contained.
Right now, officials say the fire is burning 10-20 acres and 75 homes are threatened, but no injuries or structures have been reported lost.
Rohrbach said firefighters will likely be in the area for the next three days monitoring hotpots.
SCFD said there are no changes to evacuation notices at this time.
Last Updated: Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.
One lane, in each direction of SR-195 between Hatch and Paradise, is back open as a wildfire continues to burn in the area. As of last update, fire crews said it's 30% contained with Level 2 and Level 3 evacuations in place.
The Red Cross is setting up a shelter at Jefferson Elementary, which is expected to open around 6 p.m.
Livestock can be brought to the Cheney Rodeo Grounds. Call (509) 235-4848 when you're on the way so a volunteer is ready to help.
Last Updated: Aug. 17 at 5:45 p.m.
Southbound SR-195 is closed down north of E. Excelsior Road as fire crews battle a large wildfire burning 20-30 acre of grass and trees along the highway.
Level 3 (leave immediately) and Level 2 (get set) evacuations are in place for the nearby area.
Evacuate now if you live between or on:
- Excelsior Road on the south
- Degray on the west
- Hangman Creek on the east
- Mullen Hill where it meets 195 on the north
Hatch Road and White Road are also closed to traffic.
Northbound highway 195 has a detour at Paradise Road. Southbound highway 195 has a detour in place at Cheney-Spokane.
Here is the detour map for the fire burning alongside US 195. Hatch and White Roads are closed. Use Cedar Road for north-south access. pic.twitter.com/V3tQmEUir9— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 17, 2022
Washington State Patrol said fire equipment is blocking the road. Air resources are on the scene.
You're asked to avoid the area.
Livestock can be brought to the Cheney Rodeo Grounds. Call (509) 235-4848 when you're on the way so a volunteer is ready to help.
The Red Cross is setting up a shelter at Jefferson Elementary, which is expected to open around 6 p.m.
